This website shows the SearXNG public instances. It is updated every 24 hours, except the response times which are updated every 3 hours. It requires Javascript until the issue #9 is fixed.

SearXNG is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from more than 70 search services. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.

Public instances listed here may yield less accurate results as they have much higher traffic and consequently have a higher chance of being blocked by search providers such as Google, Qwant, Bing, Startpage, etc. Hosting your own instance or using an instance that isn't listed here may give you a more consistent search experience.

The source code of this website: https://github.com/searxng/searx-space

If something doesn't work as expected on this website, or you have a feature request, you can create an issue

Meta-SearXNG instances

These are websites that source from other SearXNG instances. These are useful if you can't decide which SearXNG instance to use:

URL Onion URL Comment Neocities Redirects users directly to a random selection of any known running server after entering query. Requires Javascript. Excludes servers with user tracking and analytics or are proxied through Cloudflare. Changelog Gimmeasearx Configurable, JavaScript-less Neocities alternative, giving you a random SearXNG instance each time you visit the page. Only an onion service is available. If you can't or don't want to use Tor, you can build and run it from source. Source code

How can I add / remove my instance on this site ?

See the searx-instances project

How can I install SearXNG ?

See the SearXNG documentation

Or if you want to use docker: https://github.com/searxng/searxng-docker

How can I use the results in another project ?

You can fetch instances.json directly.

Do note that the format may change in the future.